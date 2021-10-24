Respiratory symptoms, the main cause of attendance at Covid centers

Santo Domingo, DR.

Difficulty in breathing has become the main symptom that brings patients into the different Covid centers for tests and, if necessary, admission.

During a tour of the Cruz Jiminián clinic and the Luis Eduardo Aybar and Francisco Moscoso Puello hospitals, a common factor was observed in those admitted to Covid centers: “pulmonary obstruction.”

This was stated by the person in charge of the emergency area of the Cruz Jiminián clinic, Dr. Siverio, who added that this symptom is “presented in 15 out of 20 people.”

Siverio pointed out that this Saturday, the most significant flow of people to the emergency area for Covid presented breathing problems. At the same time, the other five came after testing positive to be admitted.

An example of this is Basilia, 66 years old, who experienced Covid-19 asymptomatically, and after overcoming it, had to be admitted to the Moscoso Puello for pulmonary edema.

Another patient is Dulce Moreta, 77 years old, admitted days ago and remained in a delicate situation. Her relatives told this newspaper that the main problem began with her lungs.

“I took her to a clinic and they put her on oxygen and told me to take her to another place or clinic for further treatment,” said one of her daughters.

For this reason, both health personnel and patients’ relatives expressed the importance of being alert to the symptoms that present as a mild flu accompanied by respiratory difficulty.