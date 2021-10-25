Delivery system will allow real-time monitoring of National Police agents

Today the 911 system delivered 500 car kits to the National Police to be integrated into the agents’ daily work and to be able to monitor their actions in real-time.

The delivery was made during an operation headed by Ministers Lisando Macarrulla and Jesús Vásquez Martínez, ministers of the Presidency and the Interior and police.

Also, the director-general of the Police, Eduardo Alberto Then; the coordinator of the commission for the transformation and modernization of the Police, Servio Tulio Castaños, and the director of 911, Colonel Randolfo Rijo.

Offering a few words, Alberto Then pondered the delivery of the 500 car kits to the National Police while indicating that this system will allow real-time monitoring of police actions in the performance of their functions.

He explained that the car kits that the uniformed officers receive this Monday would allow taking videos, audios, and photographs of the agents’ actions in their work and keeping a record of their effectiveness in applying the law.

He thanked the President of the Republic for the trust placed in him. He promised to empower each agent of the institution and citizens to take the actions to implement a fair security system.