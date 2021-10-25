Dominican deputies defend their ‘sacrifice’

Santo Domingo.- Several deputies say that no sector meets to lower their salary, on the understanding that the two exemptions to import motor vehicles that they receive are part of their perks.

If they eliminate these exemptions, their salaries should be increased and that it is unfair that they, who are the most “sacrificed,” receive less economic income than officials who “do not go out to seek votes” and earn up to 17 annual salaries and other huge benefits.

The issue was discussed by the members of the Permanent Commission of Finance of the Chamber of Deputies and guests, who express that if their base salaries, which are between RD$175,000 and RD$320,000 per month, are reduced, they would be on their knees” in front of the State and business sectors, when they offer them gifts to approve some initiatives.

The discussion between the deputies was candid, above all, because the audience was free from the presence of journalists.