Don’t visit Haiti, Abinader warns Dominicans

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, yesterday warned all Dominicans not to go to Haiti, due to the insecurity and violence that exists in the neighboring country.

He said security in the border areas has been reinforced to prevent the violence in Haiti from passing to the Dominican Republic, but insisted that the Dominicans should not go to the other side of the island.

“We have warned the Dominicans not to go to Haiti, not to go, that there is no security.”

He confirmed that some Dominican truckers are being held in Haiti, along with hostages from 12 countries. He said they are coordinating actions through diplomatic channels to achieve their release.