Odebrecht US$92.0M bribe case rakes a key step

Santo Domingo.- Dominican prosecutors have held several virtual meetings with the Brazilian counterparts who have conducted the investigations related to the case of bribes that the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht admitted to having delivered, in favor of the award of works between 2001 and 2014.

Rodolfo Espiñeira Ceballos, the deputy attorney general who is handling the case, explained that in the authorities of both countries there is a spirit and interest of collaboration within the framework of international legal assistance.

“For this, we have held several virtual meetings in order to expand cooperation. At the moment, as it is an investigation reserved for the procedural stage in which it is, we are obliged to maintain the reservation on it,” said Espiñeira.