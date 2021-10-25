Ten Covid deaths over the weekend

Santo Domingo.- In the last three days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), ten deaths from coronavirus were reported in the Dominican Republic and 2,014 new infections, numbers that increase the total number of deaths from the disease by 4,110 and the number of cases to 376,736.

In that 72-hour period, 14,747 tests were carried out to confirm the infection and the day that registered the highest positivity was Friday, which reached 16.26 percent daily and accumulated 11.43 percent.