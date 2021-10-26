Boca Chica beach is suitable for tourists
The executive director of the National Institute of Drinking Water and Sewage (Inapa), Wellington Arnaud, assured yesterday that the Boca Chica beach is fit for bathing and enjoyed by the population.
He specified that the place complies with the international standards established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Law 64-00 on Environment and Natural Resources.
“Last Friday 22nd we went to the Boca Chica beach to take water samples for bacteriological analysis. We took 8 samples: 4 superficial and 4 from the bottom; 2 in front of the Hamaca hotel, 2 in front of the Whala hotel, 2 in front of the umbrellas and 2 in Andres. So far, the 8 samples show total coliforms of less than 300 and the regulations for recreational waters for bathers, diving, among others, allow up to 1,000,” said the official.
Arnaud assured that the definitive solution to the sewage of the municipality of Boca Chica will be achieved in the second semester of 2022, by instructions of the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, with the completion of the sanitary sewerage system. “There is no inconvenience with the use of the Boca Chica beach,” he stressed. Furthermore, he emphasized that the study was carried out in conjunction with the technicians of the Boca Chica Aqueduct and Sewer Corporation (Coraabo).
