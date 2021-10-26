Dominican Army aims to halt fuel smuggling at border

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic deployed military personnel this Monday to prevent the illegal trafficking of fuels to Haiti, after many Haitians have crossed the border to supply themselves, given the fuel shortage in their country.

The deployment took place especially in gas stations in the border provinces of Elías Piña and Pedernales (southwest), which have suffered an unusual demand for fuel for several days, the advisor to the Board of Directors of the National Association of Gasoline Retailers, Arnulfo Rivas told Efe.

The fuel stations seek to prevent Haitians from “carrying excess amounts” of fuel, to prevent a shortage at the border