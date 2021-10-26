Dominican ruling party at a political precipice

Santo Domingo.- The cascading rebellion that broke out within the ruling party (PRM) in recent weeks splashes directly the government of President Luis Abinader and places the organization on a dangerous political precipice.

The country has witnessed in disbelief the spectacle staged by PRM leaders, even in Abinader’s presence, exposing the chaos and indiscipline that prevail in the ruling party in the midst of the crisis in the country.

Such was the case of the deputy of Santo Domingo Norte, Betty Gerónimo, who was refused entry to a rally with Abinader with the Ministry of the Environment on Saturday.

The legislator publicly denounced that security guards prevented the party leadership from entering that area.