Dominican, Colombian air forces hold intercept exercises

Santo Domingo.-The commands of the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD) and the Colombian Air Force (FAC) came together again, this time to celebrate the eighth edition of the combined air interdiction exercises between both nations.

The opening of the exercises, which have been carried out among the Latin American nations, had the Hispaniola nation as host in a ceremony held yesterday at San Isidro Airbase.

In his speech, General Ramsés Rueda, commander of the Colombian Air Force, highlighted the bonds of friendship that unite Colombians and Dominicans and stressed that these must be maintained “for the good of our nations, for the good of our peoples, it must endure for the good of our countries.”