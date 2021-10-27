Three deaths and 846 new cases of COVID-19 reported

The Ministry of Public Health reported that yesterday 846 new positive cases of the COVID-19 virus (SARS COV-2) were reported, and three deaths in the last 24 hours were reported.

Bulletin 587, issued this Monday by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), states that of these processed samples, 2,546 were tested by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). Santo Domingo, the National District, and Santiago remain the districts with the highest number of disease cases, with 116, 114, and 138, respectively.

The report highlights that, to date, the Dominican Republic has 5,810 active cases,378,234 registered, with 368,306 patients recovered from the disease and 1,813,648 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Hospital occupancy

The Hospital Network has 2266 COVID beds, of which 687 are occupied, for 30 percent, with 248 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds occupied of the 587 available to the system for patients affected by the disease, which represents 42 percent.

Meanwhile, out of 500 ventilators in the system, 162 people are connected, for 32 percent.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be in people who have comorbidities; the official statistical document that collects these data indicates that due to hypertension, the deaths correspond to 24.62 percent, while due to diabetes, 15.37 percent.

Likewise, it establishes that the number of pregnant women affected by the coronavirus to date is 1,423, 1,409 health workers, and 38,050 people under 20 years of age.