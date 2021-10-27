US warns of crime in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The US State Department alerted its citizens n Tuesday about the high levels of crime “on a broader scale that prevail in the country.

In a document posted on the website of the Department of State, citizens are advised to act “with greater caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime.”

The US government report has a “Country Summary” detailing that “violent crimes, including armed robbery, homicide, and sexual assault, are of concern throughout the Dominican Republic.”