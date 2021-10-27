US warns of crime in the Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo.- The US State Department alerted its citizens n Tuesday about the high levels of crime “on a broader scale that prevail in the country.
In a document posted on the website of the Department of State, citizens are advised to act “with greater caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime.”
The US government report has a “Country Summary” detailing that “violent crimes, including armed robbery, homicide, and sexual assault, are of concern throughout the Dominican Republic.”
Usa wants to portray the Dominican as dangerous to make Americans think the USA is safer. The Dominican is safe. If you look for problems you can find them here like anywhere in the world. But compared to Miami, Detroit,NYC,Atlanta,Chicago, LA, Minneapolis, Baltimore, Philadelphia? The USA with its anti police bias is much more dangerous. Drugs, criminals with guns, sex trafficing is much worse in the USA. This warning is just politics.
The US State’s Department annual crap BS…
This alert is a prerecorded (canned) message issued by the “State Department” to make overseas US citizens feel their well-being is a concern of government. No matter where you are, it is reasonably expected you take caution.
Expats living here already know better…
all false comments. yes the us is dangerous but not as dangerous as the dr. the major problem here is the corruption within the legal system, judges, cops and lawyers. there is not the protections here as there is in the us.