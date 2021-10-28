Dominicans lead the call for Haiti’s sake

Santo Domingo.- The universal support, mainly from the United States, that the Dominican Republic has been requesting along with other countries to come to the aid of neighboring Haiti, has so far not received a strong response from the international community.

The Haitian people today are submerged in a devastating crisis due to the shortage of fuel caused by the gangs and that threaten to collapse all basic services.

Access to the oil terminals is under the control of armed groups, which impede the supply of fuel, which has practically paralyzed the neighboring nation.

The situation has given way to a massive migration of Haitians that worries the presidents of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader; from Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quezada, and Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, from Panama, who signed a joint declaration with proposals aimed at mitigating the exodus.