Operation Larva drug bust hides a mask

Santo Domingo.- The moniker Operation Larva is due to the fact that “mask means Larva in Latin and the larva undergoes a metamorphosis very similar to the cycle that followed the network of money laundering from international drug trafficking dismantled yesterday.”

In addition, “the network concealed its operations with the appearance of legitimate businesses and as a result of it they evidenced an incredible transformation of their finances.”

This is the official explanation of why the authorities of the Specialized Anti-Money Laundering Office called Operation Larva to the raids carried out yesterday, where 12 people were arrested for their connection to a “broad structure” of laundering money from drug trafficking.