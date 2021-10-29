Five Pedernales teachers were infected with Covid

Pedernales, DR

Five teachers and very few students are affected by Covid-19 in this province, and all were sent home, said Nelson Pimentel, director of District 01-01, which has 24 schools.

Pimentel said that even though several of the teachers in recent days were afflicted with Covid-19, they are currently recovered, and there are presently only five possible cases, of which it is expected they will have passed the PCR tests, after having complied with the Public Health protocol to reinstate them to their work.

When approached by Listin Diario, the official said that there are 7,800 students, 190 teachers, and 461 administrative employees on the 24 campuses in the province of Pedernales.

Pimentel said that in recent days several teachers were infected with Covid-19, but that they are recovered and have been integrated into their work with the presentation of their vaccination card and PCR tests.

He explained that in schools where teachers are suspected of Covid 19, they are immediately sent home to be tested, and instead, a substitute teacher covers the vacancy.

He added that in the case of infected students, they are also sent home; they receive teaching virtually so that they do not lose this school year.

In a tour, it was observed that teaching in schools is taking place in a normal environment.

Infected in Barahona

Miguel Ángel Feliz, president of the Dominican Association of Teachers (ADP) in Barahona, reported that he does not rule out that local teachers return to virtual classes due to the increase in coronavirus cases in educational centers.

Feliz explained that it could not be hidden that there are teachers affected by the coronavirus in schools and outside their respective campuses.

He cited the case of the Liceo Federico Henríquez y Carvajal, where there are two teachers with the virus, one of them the Arts, Ramón Oviedo.