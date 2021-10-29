Operation Larva: prosecution wants 18 months pretrial detention

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry on Friday requested that the judicial district of San Cristóbal order 18 months of pretrial detention against 14 people involved in the drug laundering network dismantled with Operation Larva.

Ramona Nova Cabrera and Ramona Santana Uceta, acting heads of the Specialized Attorney for Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing and the San Cristóbal Prosecutor’s Office, presented the measure against Jorge Luis Herasme Estrella, María Mercedes Ramona Estrella, Sarai Esther Herasme Estrella, Luis Ney Herasme Peña, James Alexander González Cubilette, Joivel Alexander González Cubilette, Ángelo Spataro Rodríguez (Soni and / or El Italiano), Elizabeth Spataro Rodríguez, Santa Fausta Rodríguez, Ramón Eduardo Piña Reyes (Bombón and / or Guardia), Luis Jiménez (Bonsai and / or Luis Hookah), Miguel Ramón Santos Comprés (Ray), Yira Mariela Zimmermann and Rusber José Suarez Díaz (Ojitos).

As entities with legal status, the accusation includes Presta Bella Vista SRL, Inversiones Herasme Pérez S. A, Upper Promoción SRL, J&H Administración y Servicios SRL, H & S inmobiliaria, SRL, Inversiones y Servicios Jorge y María, RSD Geo Soluciones SRL , Rujoda Trading SRL, Estrella SA Exchange Agent, Grupo Intex Dominicana, SRL, Suplicor SRL, Corona Credit Corporation (Cocreco), Blue Meadow Group SRL, Spataro Italian Foodmarker SRL, Nayali Moda Italiana SRL, Grupo Arconsa SRL, Dirotec Grupo de Investments, SRL and FINANCIERA GDNIPI, S.R.L.

The companies are located in different parts of the National District, including shopping malls, and in Santo Domingo Oeste.