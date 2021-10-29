President fires head of Dominican Republic’s biggest power plant
Santo Domingo.- On Thursday, President Luis Abinader fired Serafín Canario as administrator of the Punta Catalina Power Plant. In decree 679-21, which contains the provision, the president does not designate a substitute.
However, on September 3, the president ordered through decree 538-21 that Punta Catalina be administered by a public trust. The decision is part of the liquidation process of the Dominican State Electric Utility (CDEEE), the institution responsible for the plant.
With the creation of the trust, the assets and liabilities of the plant are transferred to the State bank Reservas, S.A. for its administration, the Dominican State, which was represented by the CDEEE.
This plant has cursed the government and anyone having an interest in it. Institutional corruption within government has been the catalyst of its predicament.
Paul, i follow your comments and i know you’re an educated person well informed. you know as i do that this is just the cancer in the country of corruption. it is everywhere, in every office, on the streets. everywhere. whether you’re a bible carrying church going person, just give even that person the opportunity and they will go corrupt. it is in the Dominican DNA. they are all taught corruption at an early age. this country is so far away from going straight. with the new administration and locking up the corrupt in time, in time things will go straight.