President fires head of Dominican Republic’s biggest power plant

Santo Domingo.- On Thursday, President Luis Abinader fired Serafín Canario as administrator of the Punta Catalina Power Plant. In decree 679-21, which contains the provision, the president does not designate a substitute.

However, on September 3, the president ordered through decree 538-21 that Punta Catalina be administered by a public trust. The decision is part of the liquidation process of the Dominican State Electric Utility (CDEEE), the institution responsible for the plant.

With the creation of the trust, the assets and liabilities of the plant are transferred to the State bank Reservas, S.A. for its administration, the Dominican State, which was represented by the CDEEE.