Infectologists call for extreme measures to stop infections

Santo Domingo, DR

The increase in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from coronavirus in the Dominican Republic brings concern to infectologists, who ask the authorities to increase control measures to prevent expansion and remove obstacles for medicines to reach public and private centers.

As the country registers a positivity rate of 11.79% and an intensive care bed occupancy of 43%, the Dominican Society of Infectology (SDI) urges the authorities to re-monitor compliance with mask use and physical distancing.

“We have noticed how its implementation (mask and distancing) has been reduced because of the focus on vaccination: this must be accompanied by supervision and surveillance, requiring institutions and businesses to faithfully comply with them through the mechanisms allowed by the laws and regulations in force,” says the entity chaired by Dr. Clevy Pérez Sánchez.

In the case of affected and hospitalized patients, specialists propose to improve the supply of medicines used in treatment, both in the public and private sectors. “The process of acquiring them must be streamlined since in recent weeks we have experienced shortages and bureaucratic obstacles that limit access.”

In a list of proposals that the guild makes to the authorities, it urges to limit crowds and mass activities and monitor compliance with distancing in bars, restaurants, and sports activities.

Also, take more restrictive measures according to the particular situation of municipalities and provinces with worse indicators.

Protect yourself even if vaccinated and inoculate children

The infectologists emphasize that vaccines significantly reduce the risks of infections and, above all, complications, hospitalization, and death. However, having a card with two doses of vaccination does not exempt the citizen from using masks, physical distancing, and hygiene measures. The vaccination alone will not end the pandemic. It needs to be used in combination with the health safety protocols that have been in place throughout the pandemic.

They understand that vaccination must continue to be motivated and extended to the population aged 5 to 11, “since sufficient evidence has been generated to be able to recommend it in that age range, especially with the school outbreaks that have occurred since the beginning of the school year.”

Remember that pregnant women are at higher risk of complications and death from Covid-19; therefore, vaccination must be ensured. Continue to promote the application of a third dose to those with a two-dose schedule.

Origin of the pandemic

The coronavirus that causes Covid-19 arrived in the Dominican Republic on March 1, 2020, through an Italian tourist staying in the Eastern region.