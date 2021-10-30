Public hospitals approaching 90% bed occupancy rate

The outbreak of Covid-19 triggered the demand for beds.

Santo Domingo, DR

Public hospitals have a higher concentration of Covid patients in Greater Santo Domingo, La Vega, Duarte, Puerto Plata, and Santiago. The main centers have up to 90% of the beds occupied.

The demand for beds for Covid patients continues to increase. As of yesterday, there were 626 people hospitalized; 255 patients in Intensive Care Units equivalent to 43% of the occupied beds and 169 connected to ventilators, for 34%.

In Greater Santo Domingo, many patients are in the Francisco Moscoso Puello hospital, with 48% of the occupied beds and 70% of the Intensive Care Units. On the other hand, the Félix María Goico Hospital has 57% of the occupied beds and the same number of ICU patients.

Marcelino Vélez Santana Hospital has 78% of the beds in use and 89% of the Intensive Care beds with delicate patients.

Rodolfo de la Cruz Lara hospital has only 19% of Covid beds and 40% of ICU beds full.

Cecanot has 25% of the Intensive Care Unit beds available, and Ciudad Sanitaria has 100% Covid beds and ICU beds.

In Santiago, the Public Network has a higher occupancy of Covid patients in Arturo Grullón hospitals with 50%, with zero patients in intensive care units.

At the José María Cabral y Báez hospital, 90% of the beds are full and 71% of the ICUs are occupied. At Presidente Rafael Estrella Ureña hospital, 80% of the beds for patients affected with coronavirus are occupied and 100% of the ICUs. The hospital of San José de las Matas has 25% of hospitalizations, as does Yrene Fernández.

The Duarte province only shows Covid admissions at the Guiza Care and Intensive Care Center, with 25% occupancy and 78% ICU.

In Puerto Plata, Covid patient occupancy is centered in the Gregorio Luperón hospital, with 50% of beds in use; the Ricardo Limardo hospital, with 45% in standard beds and 100% of the ICUs full. In the Pablo Morrobel Jiménez hospital, 25% of the Covid beds are in use.

In La Vega, the Luis Morillo King hospital has 53% of the beds occupied and 44% of the Intensive Care Units. On the other hand, the Octavia Gautier de Vidal hospital has 100% Covid beds full of patients.

879 new cases

The Ministry of Public Health notified yesterday another two deaths due to coronavirus and 879 new cases, after processing 11,238 samples, according to bulletin number 589, in a week in which positivity passed 19%.

From Friday 22nd to Friday 29th, 26 deaths and 5,493 new coronavirus cases were reported, with an increase in the number of patients with serious illnesses.

Of the two deaths reported yesterday, neither occurred in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, daily positivity stands at 11.79%.

Relevant figures

Yesterday there were 626 people hospitalized by Covid, for 28%; in Intensive Care Units, there are 255 delicate patients, for 43% of the occupied beds and 169 connected to ventilators, for 34%.

Main centers of contagion

The highest number of infections are registered in Santo Domingo 140 cases; in the National District 107; in Santiago 84; in Valverde 72; in Puerto Plata 51, in Dajabón 46 and Espaillat 41.