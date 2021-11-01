Robert Reid Director: “We are almost at capacity”

Two of the ten children admitted due to coronavirus have been the result of infection within the facility.

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Robert Reid Cabral Hospital is “almost at the peak” of Covid-19 cases detected in children between 10 and 12.

The information was provided by Dr. Clemente Terrero, director of the hospital. He assured that two of the ten children admitted for coronavirus had resulted from contagions within the hospital.

As a result of the situation, the center’s representative indicated that they are taking measures to reduce the number of family visits to the hospital. Terrero also affirmed that the children admitted remain stable in regular wards.

The doctor called on citizens to be “prudent, to keep their distance and, above all, to attend vaccination centers.”

Dengue fever progress

On the other hand, the doctor explained that the cases of dengue fever have increased in comparison with the previous year. Currently, ten minors are suffering from the disease; two of them remain in intensive care.

According to the director of the center, most of those hospitalized come from the south of the country, Santo Domingo and the National District.