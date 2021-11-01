Shakedown sparked major Dominican laundry bust

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry managed to identify the defendants of Operation Larva for a dispute over the loss of money resulting from drug trafficking.

Prosecutors intervened in phone calls where two of those involved in the alleged network spoke of the loss of money and mentioned and identified people linked to the case.

In a conversation between James Alexander Cubilette and Jorge Elías Medina Muñoz, alias “Mustang,” two of those involved in the alleged network, talk about the loss of money.

In another conversation, Ángelo Spataro Rodríguez, “Son and / or The Italian” blames the defendant José Aníbal González Cubilette, brother of James Alexander Cubilette, and cousin and partner of Jorge Luis Herasme Estrella for the disappearance of the money.

The prosecutors who investigated the case indicate that they were able to ratify “and establish without any doubt” the participation in the aforementioned network of Jorge Luis Herasme Estrella, José Aníbal Cubilette “El Don” or “El Chamaquito”, and also Angelo Spataro Rodríguez and Jorge Elias Medina Muñoz.