Gold bauble links 2 Dominican drug lords

Santo Domingo.- During the raids of Operation Larva, the authorities of the Specialized Anti-Money Laundering Prosecutor’s Office found evidence of negotiations by members of this network that could link them with the notorious drug trafficker César Emilio Peralta (El Abusador).

The evidence was seized in the search carried out at the residence of the defendants James Alexander González Cubilette and Joivel Alexander González Cubilette, located at 98 San Juan Bautista Street in the National District.

“Among the most relevant findings that link this transnational criminal network of drug trafficking, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms, a receipt for the purchase of a jewel of the business called Gold Center in US dollars paid by César Emilio Peralta in cash.