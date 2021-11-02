A call to the world: Dominican Republic demands urgency in Haiti
Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic yesterday demanded that the international community, especially the United States, Canada, France and the European Union, act with “urgency” in Haiti, a country submerged in a crisis of insecurity and political turmoil.
Dominican President Luis Abinader said the country will continue with its plan of stricter immigration measures.
The message comes as thousands from Haiti flee the poorest country in America due to its crisis, as revealed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
The sad truth is there is nothing of good value in Haiti. Because of that nature the international community is not quick to rise to help the nation out of chaos. Suspect their reasoning is it would be an expenditure of their resources with little or no return.
The RD has to come up with an scheme that would get world attention and action. The RD sending troops across the border to create a buffer zone to protect its sovereignty would get the attention of the international community.