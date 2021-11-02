A call to the world: Dominican Republic demands urgency in Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic yesterday demanded that the international community, especially the United States, Canada, France and the European Union, act with “urgency” in Haiti, a country submerged in a crisis of insecurity and political turmoil.

Dominican President Luis Abinader said the country will continue with its plan of stricter immigration measures.

The message comes as thousands from Haiti flee the poorest country in America due to its crisis, as revealed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).