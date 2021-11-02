Dominican Gov. wants climate action now

Glasgow.- The most dire omens and the most desperate appeals filled the rostrum of world leaders on the first day of the COP26 climate summit without, on the contrary, abundant major announcements that allow a closer glimpse of the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The tone of the meeting that welcomes some 120 world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, to launch the political negotiations that the COP will hold for two weeks is serious and bleak, at the height of a situation that the scientific community considers alarming.

From the allusions to “Doomsday” with which the host, Boris Johnson, opened the sessions to the “existential threat” cited by US President Joe Biden, or the appeals to “stop digging our own grave” from the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, the international leaders made it clear that it is a matter of life and death.

Dominican Gov.

Agreements “must be today, not tomorrow,”

said the Minister of the Environment, Orlando Jorge Mera, “it is imperative that the Conference establish parameters that are complied with.