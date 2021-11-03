Beware of cryptocurrency fraud: Dominican official

Santo Domingo.- Banks Superintendent, Alejandro Fernández alerted last night that there is a fraudulent scheme mounted on crypto assets that are “unfortunately” headed by two Dominicans.

The scheme “Cash FX Group” has spread around the world, from Norway to Australia, passing through Nigeria, the superintendent denounced through Twitter.

Fernández said “fortunately,” no activity of this fraud had been detected within Dominican territory thus far and clarified that being fed by cryptocurrencies it has no impact on the local banking sector.

“I want to believe that they are “puppet” leaders and that they themselves are not aware of the magnitude of the fraud they have incubated since they started promoting “CashFX”… I would not want to be in the shoes of those two boys.”