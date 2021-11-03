Big business asks the world to help Haiti
Santo Domingo.- National Business Council (Conep) president Pedro Brache on Tuesday asked the international community to intervene on the situation in Haiti.
In his view, the solution to the crisis in the neighboring country must emerge through this community.
“Definitely the situation in Haiti has been getting worse, what we hope is that the international community turns its gaze towards Haiti and that in some way it helps to resolve this situation.”
I think only mitary intervention would help to restore peace and order…therefore reset the country with temporary government. All other options will fail for things are going from bad to wors.
Uhh all these army soldiers at the border maybe the dr is going into Haiti..