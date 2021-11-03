Six deaths from coronavirus; hospital occupancy is increasing

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health in epidemiological bulletin number 594 reported six deaths and 891 new cases due to the coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, 9,530 samples have been processed, of which 5,597 correspond to the “Polymerase Chain Reaction” (PCR) and 3,933 antigenic.

The daily positivity stands at 15.24 percent, while the accumulated one for the last four weeks is 11.99 percent, with 4,857 active cases out of a registered total of 384,208.

While 375,207 have recovered, deaths are 4,144, with a fatality rate of 1.08 percent.

Hospital occupation

Currently, there are 662 hospitalized patients, occupying 29% of the 2,266 destined for Covid-19.

In Intensive Care Units (ICU), there are 269 patients, for 46% of the 587 beds that the system has.

While 174 affected have ventilators, equivalent to 35% of the 500 in the country for the disease.