Dominican, Haitian leaders poised for talks

Santo Domingo.- In a press conference at the National Palace, President Luis Abinader on Wed. said that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry approached the Dominican Government through diplomatic channels yesterday to indicate that he wanted to maintain the best relations with the Dominican Republic.

Henry stated that he wants to speak with President Abinader, who promised that he will contact him shortly.

The Haitian head of government said he was interested in maintaining communication with the Dominican leader and that he did not agree with any communication that was reckless in that regard.

Verify Students

President Luis Abinader explained that Haitian university students who have a visa to study in the Dominican Republic must be checked through a verification process in order to obtain the renewal, which will no longer be automatic.