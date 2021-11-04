Dominican, Haitian leaders poised for talks
Santo Domingo.- In a press conference at the National Palace, President Luis Abinader on Wed. said that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry approached the Dominican Government through diplomatic channels yesterday to indicate that he wanted to maintain the best relations with the Dominican Republic.
Henry stated that he wants to speak with President Abinader, who promised that he will contact him shortly.
The Haitian head of government said he was interested in maintaining communication with the Dominican leader and that he did not agree with any communication that was reckless in that regard.
Verify Students
President Luis Abinader explained that Haitian university students who have a visa to study in the Dominican Republic must be checked through a verification process in order to obtain the renewal, which will no longer be automatic.
A poor country with POOR diplomacy trying to make a valid points comparing DR with Haitian insecurity, tweeting with emotions and not thinking consequences of Dumb comparative, one thing is beeing nationalist on thing is to ignore Haiti’s problem which needs an intervention to put a stop on criminality and kidnaping in the western part of the island, Haitians dont know how to behave and govern themself they are smart enough to come to DR take advantages in our land be helped by the Dominicans and still try to argue with the only country thats helping you because CARICOM abandoned haiti long time ago in fact they should be qsking visa to full CARICOM members but they dont even have flights with haiti.
Claude joseph got very hatefull history with the Dominicans we have videos and photos of him manifesting in Haiti burning the Dominican Flag, the man on charge of Haiti internationals affairs is ruling with Emotions, very dumb very unprofesional
😔it’s sad , I guess we’re neighbors and still can’t find a way to live call with live and respect….. the fact that we’re that close, we were supposed to work together and make the world proud of us. But unfortunately 🤕
Talk is all that is thrown out to the public at this time. Talk is not changing things for the better.
Haiti needs to have an international military force in Haiti to maintain peace and order, to stabilize the country. No matter who is the Haitian leader the RD negotiates with at this time is of little value as he will have little backing. The country needs strong oaks, not unsupported mouthpieces waving their branches of fruitless words into the wind.
The problem is investment, there is none unfortunately we live in a world we’re I help you and you help me you invest in haiti you gain Nuthing … and that’s the problem and good hearted country needs to come by and invest over 500 billion dollars in that country but we all know that’ will be impossible right now so what’s going to happen? HELL