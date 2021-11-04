Dominican Republic faces a Haiti cataclysm

Santo Domingo.- Every day that passes the crisis in Haiti touches bottom, until now the international community does not act to stop a cataclysm in that nation, the poorest in America, in which criminal gangs have control of part of the territory.

Faced with that calamity, on this side of La Hispaniola, the Dominican Government has strengthened immigration measures to prevent the gangs from penetrating the border , where more than 3,000 soldiers were added to the more than 10,000 who patrol it.

Last night, the National Immigration Council (CNM), after almost four hours meeting with President Luis Abinader, defined four measures, since “in the face of the progressive deterioration of the political, economic and social conditions in Haiti, we must act with responsibility and firmness to protect int security.”