Senator from Elías Piña warns of danger in border towns

Ivan Lorenzo, senator for the province of Elías Piña, expressed his concern for the possible danger looming in the country’s border towns.

I want to alert the country of the danger looms in the border towns; every day, hundreds of Haitians in rough conditions come to buy gasoline, which they pay at an overprice, generating an avalanche of engines, buses, etc. vehicles of all kinds without any protocol. pic.twitter.com/9cmXa2urhp

– Ivan Lorenzo (@Senadorivanl) November 4, 2021

“I want to alert the country of the grave danger that looms in the border towns, every day hundreds of Haitians in irregular condition come to buy gasoline,” he commented on his official Twitter account.

He revealed that Haitians come to buy gasoline, which they pay at an overprice, generating an avalanche of motorcycles, buses, vehicles of all types without any protocol.

He mentioned that the Dominican authorities should pay attention to the current overpopulation of vehicles and establish order at the borders so that the situation does not get out of control.

It is recalled that several neighborhoods and streets in the metropolitan region of Port-au-Prince were blocked by burning barricades erected by motorcycle taxi drivers in protest against the shortage of fuel at the pumps.