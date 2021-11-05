Downpours, thunder and gusts of wind will occur

An anticyclonic system is forecast to begin bringing in dry air over the weekend, allowing rainfall to decrease.

ONAMET: Observing the evolution of Tropical Storm Wanda

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecasts that today from the early morning hours, there will be scattered rains that will last into the afternoon with downpours, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind sometimes over the northern, northeast, southeast, Central mountain range and the border area.

It predicts temperatures will remain hot, with the maximums between 30ºC and 31ºC (86°F-88°F) and the minimum between 22ºC and 24ºC (71°F-74°F).

Onamet is maintaining watch on the evolution of Tropical Storm Wanda, which last night was 1,145 kilometers west/northwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, moving to the northeast. However, its location and displacement still do not present a danger for the Dominican Republic.

In the province of Santo Domingo and the National District, it will be cloudy, and there will be downpours, with thunderstorms and gusts of wind.

Tomorrow Saturday, local showers and thunder will be recorded over the northwest, northeast, Central Mountain Range, and the Cibao Valley.