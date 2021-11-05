Electric cars make progress in the Dominican Republic

President Luis Abinader cuts the opening tape of the Zero EmissionRD showroom. Jose Napoleon Mars

DR is the third COUNTRY in Latin America with the most electric cars per capita

The Dominican Republic is in third place among the Latin American countries with the most electric vehicles per capita. It holds the same position in terms of the number of charging points, a position to which the company Zero EmissionRD, a pioneer in the establishment of electric mobility on Dominican soil, has greatly contributed.

This company inaugurated a showroom of about 30,000 square meters with electric vehicles of the latest technology in an act attended by President Luis Abinader. He has publicly supported this type of means of transport.

“We are very pleased to know that by promoting the use of alternative energy we are contributing to the reduction of carbon dioxide by more than 400 tons, which means a great contribution to the environment. In addition, the fact of reducing fuel use favorably impacts the economy of the Dominican family,” said Charles Sánchez, president of Zero EmissionRD.

Sánchez stressed that the company seeks to collaborate with the sustainable development goals that aim to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 20% by 2030.

At the event, President Abinader, who sometimes travels in an electric vehicle, was recognized for promoting electric mobility in the country and modeling with his action the use of electromobility as the best option for the care of the planet.