Man linked to adulterated beverage deaths arrested

He was persecuted for more than six months and prosecuted for acts committed in Santo Domingo Oeste and Bonao.

Members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, together with agents of the National Police, arrested a man who had been wanted for more than six months for the deaths of several people in the municipality of Santo Domingo Oeste as a result of the ingestion of handmade alcohol, known as Monday’s.

The chief prosecutor of Santo Domingo West, Edward Lopez Ulloa, informed that Carlos Alberto Perez Almonte (Pachuco) was arrested Thursday night by court order in Santo Domingo East will be presented before a judge of this judicial district within the established constitutional term of 48 hours.

The representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office explained that he will be submitted before the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of Santo Domingo West and that they will request that he be placed in preventive detention as a coercive measure for his link to the commercialization of the drink that caused the death of several citizens in this jurisdiction.

He will then be transferred to the municipality of Bonao, Monseñor Nouel province, where the prosecutor’s office of this jurisdiction will execute an arrest warrant against him and will proceed with his arrest for his link to the deaths in this jurisdiction of people who consumed the homemade drink, establishing in the course of the investigations that it contained methanol, a substance highly harmful to health.