Infections skyrocket again and exceed a thousand in a day

Santo Domingo, DR

The National District is the demarcation that has accumulated the highest number of positive cases of the Covid-19 virus since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, with the registration to date of 100,391 cases detected through laboratory tests, followed by the province of Santo Domingo with 82,619 records.

Greater Santo Domingo is followed by the province of Santiago with 40,240 notifications of positive cases, as well as La Altagracia, La Romana, La Vega and San Cristobal, each with more than 13,000 cases.

Since March 1, 2020 to date, the Dominican Republic has registered a total of 386,285 Covid-19 positive cases and 4,148 deaths, with the entry yesterday of 1,104 new positive cases and two deaths. Furthermore, most of these provinces continue to be the highest number of new positive cases in the epidemiological registry issued daily by the Ministry of Public Health, which yesterday reached 596.

In the last 24 hours, the province of Santiago reported 194 new cases; Santo Domingo, 131; Puerto Plata, 93; the National District 91 and Valverde, 69.

More than 13 thousand samples

Yesterday the country registered 1,104 new positive cases. The last record of more than 1,000 cases per day occurred last October 28 with the notification of 1,102 cases to covid-19, after having nearly four months below these figures.

The epidemiological report indicates that 13,679 laboratory samples were processed in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity dropped from 14.96% to 12.77% compared to the previous day, but the four-week accumulated positivity rose from 11.86% to 12.09%.

There are 4,449 active cases of the virus, of the 386,285 accumulated records, of which 377,688 have been recovered.

The country has 41,245 children under 20 years of age who have been infected with the virus; 1,469 pregnant women; and 1,605 cases have been reported among health workers. The country’s case fatality rate for Covid-19 is 1.08 percent and mortality per million inhabitants is 396.99.

The country has a hospital network of 2,266 Covid beds, of which 645 were occupied yesterday, for 28 percent occupancy, and 587 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, of which patients in critical condition were using 255 due to the disease, representing 43 percent occupancy.