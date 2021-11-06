Merchants and industrialists fear Haiti-generated crisis may appear here

Santiago, DR

The president of the Santiago Business and Industrial Association (Acis), Sandy Filpo, expressing his support for the strict immigration measures announced by the Government, said that the economic sectors fear that the problems that affect Haiti will go beyond the Dominican side at the border and affect the country.

He also declared that he would join the call of President Luis Abinader for the international community to assume its responsibility to act accordingly in the neighboring nation. At the same time, he supported the Government’s efforts to reinforce border security and continue taking measures so that the problematic situation in Haiti does not cross the Dominican barrier.

He also expressed concern about the large number of undocumented Haitians residing in the country and, in turn, supported the measures announced by the Government to regulate their presence.

Support for LD editorial

Filpo also identified with yesterday’s editorial from the Listin Diario, in which he raises a Moment of National Unity, claiming that this is what is currently imposed.

The situation in Haiti is delicate and critical. In the face of it, a patriotic alignment of Dominican society is imposed with the measures that the Government is taking to deal with this danger, says the first paragraph of the Listin Diario editorial.

In this way, he analyzed that as this newspaper stated in its editorial opinion yesterday, the international community still does not seem aware that Haiti is at an ominous crossroads.