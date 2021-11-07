Vacúnate RD presents new digital vaccination certificate

The National Vaccination Plan presented a new tool through which vaccination status can be demonstrated immediately and safely.

It is a certification that has a QR code, which, when scanned, allows the data recorded on the vaccination scheme to be displayed. The document can be obtained by completing a form on the website vacunate.gob.do.

According to the authorities, the new document does not replace the vaccination card, and in the first stage will only be available to people over 18 years of age.

On the registration process, they explained that, after completing the form, citizens would receive by email a unique number to validate their data and later obtain via the web the proof of their vaccination status in this new version.

This initiative gives continuity to the actions established in the National Vaccination Plan launched on February 15, 2021. Authorities said the certificate would be available to all residents who have been inoculated with at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This digital tool will remain in constant evolution following international guidelines and standards.