Call to avoid unnecessary alarm over covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic (Minerd) called to avoid unnecessary alarms that will disturb the educational community and society concerning cases of covid-19 in schools.

He asked that students, teachers and administrative employees awaiting diagnostic test results should not go to class until they receive negative results, as established in the protocol.

He pointed out that if students present symptoms or have been in contact with suspected cases, they should go to the isolation area until their parents or guardians remove them.

While teaching, administrative and support staff without symptoms and in contact with suspected or confirmed cases should remain at home for 10 days or until they have a negative test. “We invite everyone to handle this protocol with absolute rigor and to avoid unnecessary alarms that will disturb our educational community and society in general,” he said.

One hundred fifty-seven students and 205 teachers have tested positive; some centers have been closed.