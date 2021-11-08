Chu Vásquez: “The main threat that the Dominican Republic has today is Haiti”

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús “Chu” Vásquez, assured this Monday during the inauguration of the foreign registration office in Dajabón that Haiti represents the “main threat” to the country.

“The main threat that the Dominican Republic has today is Haiti. There have been declared threats by some Haitian factions and gangs, and we are called to defend our homeland,” said the official during the activities mentioned above.

Likewise, he clarified that the registration of illegal immigrants is not equivalent to their legalization, ensuring that these are two different processes.

During his speech, Vásquez affirmed that the new registry offices, which will be 40 in total, will play an essential role in “guaranteeing the security” of the national territory since they will identify Haitians with illegal status or gang affiliations.

“We cannot continue living in a country like goats without law, that is, the Dominican Republic cannot continue with Haitian citizens who live in our country and we do not have any type of control over them. We have to know how many there are, who they are, where they are,” said the former senator.

The head of the Interior and Police also called on all sectors to support this initiative since it is a matter of both the national interest and national security.