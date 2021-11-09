Air Century increases flights between Dominican Republic and Cuba

From November, flights between Cuba and the Dominican Republic will increase through the Air Century company. This was confirmed by the Cuban airport company ( ECASA ) in its update on November 4.

With this, the airline will add connections to Havana, Santiago de Cuba, and Camagüey.

From Santo Domingo, Air Century will always fly with departures at 8:15 in the morning and arrivals at 9:45 in the morning on Tuesday, November 16, and Wednesday, November 24.

The International Airport, “Antonio Maceo” of Santiago de Cuba, will connect from Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic, always with departure time at 9:30 in the morning and return at 11 in the morning Saturdays, November 20 and 27.

Meanwhile, there will be flights to Camagüey on Sundays, November 21 and 28, from the tourist center of Punta Cana, arriving at “Ignacio Agramonte” at 9:45 in the morning and returning to the Dominican Republic at 11:00 in the morning.