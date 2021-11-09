Dominican Republic Gov. urges widespread vaccination

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, on Monday urged the population to complete the vaccination schedule in two doses before December 1, since resolution 00004 establishes the obligation of this protocol to access public and private spaces.

Rivera made the call when approached by journalists, during a meeting that he held with medical societies, about a possible tightening of COVID-19 measures, due to the increase in infections.

“The people who got the first dose we gave that month so they can get vaccinated, but from December 1 our inspectors will be in all areas with the demand for the second dose,” he said.

Rivera indicated that they will increase the vigilance of health inspectors to verify that the establishments are demanding the vaccination card from the people upon entering, as well as the use of the mask.