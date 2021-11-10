Abinader takes the helm on Dominican Republic’s foreign policy

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican government has taken a surprising turn from its conservative international policy to assume frontal positions towards other countries with which it traditionally maintained good diplomatic relations.

The situation is now evident with radical reactions towards Haiti and Nicaragua. But especially with the latter nation, which does not exert greater degrees of attraction for the Dominican Republic in the voracious geopolitics of our orbit.

Few people on the street should understand the insistence of the government of Luis Abinader in resorting with hurtful qualifications, in the name of democracy, to criticize the electoral process on Sunday in Nicaragua, which culminated in the victory of the current president Daniel Ortega, whom they begin to brand as dictator.

The Central American country had already protested “energetically” on July 7 before what is defined as “unusual statements” by the Dominican Republic, condemning the arrest of two presidential candidates of the opposition in the Central American country, which held its general elections on Sunday 7 of this month.

“In the face of his unusual statements on internal affairs that only concern the people and Government of Nicaragua, we energetically protest in the name of decency, sovereignty, non-interference, and non-intervention, which according to all the International Letters that govern the sovereign life between the States, we owe each other,” said the Nicaraguan Ministry of Foreign Relations, in a note addressed to Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez.