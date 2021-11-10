Despite high vaccination, coronavirus spreading strongly throughout the capital

Santo Domingo, DR

Despite one of the highest vaccination percentages in the country, more than half of the new positive cases of the Covid-19 virus detected in the country in the last 24 hours were diagnosed in Greater Santo Domingo, contributing to 586 cases of the 968 reported by the health system.

The provinces of La Altagracia, La Romana, Greater Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, San José de Ocoa, Independencia, Espaillat and Puerto Plata, lead the records in vaccination.

Of the total new infections reported, the National District contributes 341 cases, and the province of Santo Domingo, 245 positive cases, followed by Santiago, which registered 90 new diagnoses of people with the virus, whose positivity continues to increase.

In addition to the 968 new positive cases detected in 11,469 processed laboratory samples, the country reported a recent death, bringing the accumulated deaths from the Covid-19 disease to 4,154, the first imported case of which was diagnosed in the territory Dominican Republic on March 1, 2020. Yesterday out of every 100 samples processed, 14 were positive, placing the average daily positivity at 14.05% and the accumulated rate of the last four weeks at 11.66, a little higher than the day before at 11.16%.

The epidemiological bulletin number 600 issued yesterday by the Epidemiology Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health indicates that the virus has been detected in 41,884 children under 20 years of age, 1,469 pregnant women, and 1,614 health workers.

The country registers an accumulated 4,154 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began, with a fatality of 1.06 percent, and mortality per million inhabitants is located at 397.57.

Yesterday 4,520 active cases of the virus were reported; of the 390,058 accumulated, 381,384 have recovered.

30% bed occupancy

Yesterday the disease kept 668 people hospitalized in regular beds for an occupation of 30 percent of those enabled by the health system and 244 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which represents 42 percent bed occupancy.

It also reports 155 patients connected to ventilators for a 33 percent occupancy of said equipment. In addition, a total of 2,279,876 laboratory samples have been processed in the country since the pandemic began, equivalent to 218,201 per million inhabitants.