Dominican Republic senator skips session after questions

Santo Domingo.- A week after proclaiming that he would resign from his seat if it was proven that any of his companies benefited from contracts with the State after his inauguration as legislator, senator Alexis Victoria Yeb skipped Tuesday’s session in the Upper House.

His absence coincided with the revelation of the General Directorate of Public Procurement (DGCP) that one of his six companies has sold more than RD$472 million (US$8.7 million) to the State after taking office, on August 16, 2020.

According to a report by the DGCP to the senator, the company Dronena S.A. has benefited from 14 contracts for “a total value of RD$472 million after you took office as Senator of the Republic.”

The congressman, from the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), requested the report last week due to the complaint that he had won a bid after August 16, 2020, stating that he had obtained all of them in the previous government administration.