Fuel crunch shutters Dominican consulate in Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The fuel shortage affecting Haiti forced the Dominican consulate in Port-au-Prince to close its doors last week, according to local media reports in that country.

The explanation for the closure was offered by the Dominican diplomatic mission, by placing a sign on the facade of the building, dated Saturday, November 6, with the information.

“The Administration of the Consulate General reports that the consulate was closed due to fuel shortages, which prevented normal operation. We will resume the normal schedule from this Monday, November 8,” reads the image of the poster published by the newspapers.