Santo Domingo.- Dominican Vice Minister for Climate Change, Milagros de Camps, urged Wednesday, in her presentation at COP26, the action of world leaders, noting that “islands like ours cannot wait any longer.”

The Dominican representative at the climate summit called for global action “urgent” or, on the contrary, wait for “the catastrophe of 2.7 degrees of warming.”

The Caribbean country represents “a tiny percentage of total greenhouse gas pollution,” she said, putting this at “0.06%” of the total.

“The time to act has come and we have to do it together. The world and islands like ours cannot wait any longer to respond to this urgency,” she said.”

“The consequences of the climate crisis, such as “storms, floods, droughts, or even rising sea levels” are “real threats to our livelihoods.”