Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana will celebrate 50 years with a golf tournament

On November 27, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an 18-hole scramble golf tournament for mixed couples, which will be held at the Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay in Bávaro, Punta Cana.

This tournament seeks to support the local economy, raising funds to support philanthropic efforts for the benefit of communities in the region.

The sports activity will begin at 7:00 in the morning and be carried out under strict biosafety measures to protect the participants. It will be played on one of the best golf courses in Punta Cana, designed by former professional golfer Jack William Nicklaus.

“We are excited to share that Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana will be the host hotel for the commemorative tournament of Hard Rock’s 50 years,” said Leonel Reyes, Latam Corporate Director of RCD Hotels.