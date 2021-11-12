State unseals indictment in Brazilian planes scandal

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry began with the presentation of the accusation those charged with taking bribes for US$3.5 million paid by Brazilian plane maker Embraer, to supply eight Super Tucano airplanes.

Yesterday the prosecutors began before the judges of the Third Collegiate Court of the National District who are hearing the trial of the former Minister of Defense, retired Major General Pedro Rafael Peña Antonio; the former director of special projects of the Dominican Air Force (FAD), Colonel Carlos Piccini Núñez, and businessman Daniel Aquino Hernández, implicated in the corruption case.

The defendants for committing the irregularity used the companies 4D Business Group, S. A. (today 4D Business Group, S.R.L.), as well as the company Magycorp, S. A. (today Magicorp, S.R.L), which are part of the file.

The group is accused of bribery, money laundering and illicit enrichment.