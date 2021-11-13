12% of the Dominican adult population suffers from diabetes

The provinces that have the most cases of diabetes in the country are the National District, Azua, Elías Piña, Santiago, Monte Cristi, and Valverde.

According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Public Health during the National Day of Arterial Hypertension, Prevention of Diabetes and Obesity, where 2,813 adults were evaluated, it was determined that approximately 12% of the population suffered from Diabetes Mellitus.

The result was announced by the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, on the occasion of celebrating this Sunday the “World Diabetes Day,” with the slogan “Access to diabetes care: if not now when?”

The Minister of Health indicated that the provinces that have the most cases of diabetes in the country are the National District, 23.8%; Azua, 37.5%; Elias Piña, 36.4%; Santiago, 12.2%; Monte Cristi 25% and Valverde 9.3%.

Rivera asked to cultivate healthy lifestyle habits such as exercising, maintaining adequate body weight, avoiding the use of tobacco and its derivatives, having periodic checkups since they are part of the actions that contribute to preventing diabetes and maintaining control in those who already suffer from this chronic disease.