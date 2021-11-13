12% of the Dominican adult population suffers from diabetes
The Minister of Health Dr. Daniel Rivera. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)
The provinces that have the most cases of diabetes in the country are the National District, Azua, Elías Piña, Santiago, Monte Cristi, and Valverde.
According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Public Health during the National Day of Arterial Hypertension, Prevention of Diabetes and Obesity, where 2,813 adults were evaluated, it was determined that approximately 12% of the population suffered from Diabetes Mellitus.
The result was announced by the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, on the occasion of celebrating this Sunday the “World Diabetes Day,” with the slogan “Access to diabetes care: if not now when?”
The Minister of Health indicated that the provinces that have the most cases of diabetes in the country are the National District, 23.8%; Azua, 37.5%; Elias Piña, 36.4%; Santiago, 12.2%; Monte Cristi 25% and Valverde 9.3%.
Rivera asked to cultivate healthy lifestyle habits such as exercising, maintaining adequate body weight, avoiding the use of tobacco and its derivatives, having periodic checkups since they are part of the actions that contribute to preventing diabetes and maintaining control in those who already suffer from this chronic disease.
For his part, the representative of the World Health Organization WHO/PAHO in the country, Olivier Ronveaux, indicated that at one time, there was little life expectancy and the prevalence of the disease was very low, but today the prognoses have changed.
“Globally, we are seeing an increase in the incidence of diabetes. The Dominican Republic is not escaping this increase,” he said.
Every November 14, “World Diabetes Day” is commemorated, representing an opportunity to raise awareness among governments and the population about diabetes as a global public health problem and the measures that can be taken, collectively and individually, to improve its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.