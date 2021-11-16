Investigator says Dominican leader took drug money

Miami.- The communicator Angel Martínez on Mon. accused President Luis Abinader and the governmental Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) of allegedly having received 15 million dollars from drug lords.

“You have said it: everyone is responsible for their actions. I’ll take care of it, tomorrow I’m going to Marco Rubio’s office, that he’s not going to give him a fight, but he’s a congressman from the United States.”

“I’m going to bring him the narcos from his party, I’m going to bring him more evidence of 15 million dollars that drug trafficking gave to his party. And to remind him who gave “a few pesos” to his party -PRM- Miguel Gutiérrez, who is imprisoned here, gave it to him,” said Martínez on YouTube.

The also investigator accused the Abinader government of taking drug dealer Mike López out of jail, returning his entire fortune and “erasing his file” for which, he warned, they will have to give an explanation not only to the Dominican people, but also to the United States.