Total disregard as Covid-19 infects and kills

The Government maintains constant calls to the population to be inoculated and avoid entering into risks of infections and deaths from the virus. / DAILY LIST

Santo Domingo, DR

While the gatherings of crowds and lack of physical distancing are becoming more and more present in the country, the contagions due to the Covid-19 virus continue to increase, with daily records of around 1,000 cases, with more than 13,000 new positive cases reported so far this month.

Amid this reality, the calls for vaccination against the deadly virus arouse less and less enthusiasm in the population, reaching 5.4 million people with two doses so far, out of a target of 7.5 million people over 18 years of age.

The massive presence of people and the lack of physical distancing is becoming more and more common in public places, especially on weekends, especially in shopping malls and recreation and amusement centers, many of which have also been reducing the requirement to show the vaccination card.

Positivity is around 15%.

Active positivity continues to be recorded in the country in recent weeks, resulting yesterday in about 15 new positive cases out of every 100 laboratory samples processed.

Yesterday, the country registered 1,160 new positive Covid-19 cases, out of a total of 13,678 laboratory samples processed, with Greater Santo Domingo maintaining the lead in the number of new infections, followed by Puerto Plata and Santiago.

Yesterday, the system did not report any new cases of death, so the death figures remain at 4,170 from March 2020 to date.

The data contained in the epidemiological bulletin number 606 issued yesterday indicates that the positivity of the last four weeks is 10.65% and to date, the active cases of the virus captured by the system are 4,769.

29,000 samples

The Ministry of Public Health reported that the demand for SARS CoV-2 testing has increased, and over the weekend 29,078 samples were processed, of which 13,678 were processed in the last 24 hours.

The system recorded a slight reduction in the occupancy of regular hospital beds for patients with the disease, standing at 27% with 604 hospitalized patients, while ICU occupancy remained the same as the previous day, estimated at 42%, with 243 hospitalized patients.

Of the critical patients, 155 were connected to ventilation yesterday.

Of the risk groups, the system has registered to date, 1,469 pregnant women; 1,627 health care workers, and 43,069 children under 20 years of age have been affected by the virus.

5.5 million with two doses.

Although a little more than a month ago about half a million people completed their two-dose vaccination schedule, in the last weeks the demand for vaccines has been reduced at the vaccination posts, after the reactivation of the vaccination process during the first weeks after the official disposition that established the obligation to show the vaccination card to enter public places, issued last October 8, effective as of October 18.